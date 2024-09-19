Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $350.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $350.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of POOL opened at $368.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.41 and its 200 day moving average is $360.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Pool has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $96,528,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,390,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at $44,697,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Pool by 711.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 108,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

