Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

