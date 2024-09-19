Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

