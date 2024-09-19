Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) COO Sells $23,679.04 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) COO Darien Spencer sold 3,844 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $23,679.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ouster Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OUST stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.37. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 184.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 424,178 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ouster by 43.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

