Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

OESX opened at $0.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,789 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

