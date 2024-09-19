Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

MUR stock opened at $35.29 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

