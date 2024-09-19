Morgan Stanley Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $31.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Range Resources by 25.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after acquiring an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 4,594.4% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 487,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Range Resources by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 692,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 443,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

