Mizuho Cuts Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $171.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.24. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,062,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,826,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.