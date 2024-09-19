Mizuho Cuts Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $19.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 4.33. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares in the company, valued at $855,288.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares in the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,184 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Permian Resources by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 5,900,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

