Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NERV
Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 2.1 %
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.