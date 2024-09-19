Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NERV stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

