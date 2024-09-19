Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.55.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

