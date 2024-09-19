Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) CFO Sells $40,802.16 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $40,802.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christine Ann Fox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $47,933.10.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

MREO opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MREO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,845,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $24,158,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Articles

