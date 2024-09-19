Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) CFO Sells $40,802.16 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CFO Christine Ann Fox sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $40,802.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,740.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Christine Ann Fox also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Christine Ann Fox sold 12,990 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $47,933.10.
MREO opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,845,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth $24,158,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
