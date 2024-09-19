Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $265.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.29.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $269.20 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $276.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

