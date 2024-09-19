LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $88.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 86,293 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at $3,900,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

