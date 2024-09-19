Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

