Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$495,720.16 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,909.88.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$156.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 159.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.57.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2961093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KXS. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.11.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

