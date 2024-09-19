Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Sells C$495,720.16 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 3,172 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.28, for a total transaction of C$495,720.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,909.88.
Kinaxis Price Performance
Kinaxis stock opened at C$156.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 159.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$172.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$155.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.57.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2961093 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinaxis
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Articles
