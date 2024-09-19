JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.17.

ZBH opened at $106.34 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average is $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

