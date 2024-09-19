JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.11.

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.68. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 4,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,675,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

