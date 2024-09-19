JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $171.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.36.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $161.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,792.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.