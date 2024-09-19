Jordan Frankel Sells 12,500 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11,776.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,730,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,947,000 after buying an additional 1,716,132 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6,185.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,095,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,115 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,031,000 after purchasing an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $59,520,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

