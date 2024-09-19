JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

STRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Price Performance

STRO stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.18. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sutro Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 281,224 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 449,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,022,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 132,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

