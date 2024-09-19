Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Insider Sunny Liang Buys 75,000 Shares

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Free Report) insider Sunny Liang acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,325.00 ($34,003.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Jatcorp Limited manufactures and sells dairy products and plant-based health products and supplements in Australia. The company provides cow, goat, and camel milk powder-based products; cream and skim milk powders; and skin brightening serums. It also offers plant-based meat products. The company provides its products under the Jinvigorate, Neurio, Ione, Moroka, Poupin, and V Meat brand names.

