Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Iridium Communications
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Price Performance
Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Iridium Communications
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.