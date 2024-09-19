Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Iridium Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 57.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 237,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 52,513 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.4% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

