Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

INTU stock opened at $633.07 on Thursday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $636.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.30. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.37.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $10,721,252. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after acquiring an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 940.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 285,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

