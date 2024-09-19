Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 331,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Intrepid Potash Stock Performance
NYSE:IPI opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $324.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash
About Intrepid Potash
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intrepid Potash
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- What’s Next After FOMC’s Aggressive Interest Rate Cuts?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Verizon Stock: 5G Boom and Robust Dividend Yield at Play
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks with Upgraded Ratings: Analysts Predict More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.