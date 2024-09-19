Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,778 shares of company stock valued at $13,374,538. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,744,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,557,000 after buying an additional 661,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,895,000 after buying an additional 606,358 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.