Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Director Sells $163,462.60 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $90.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,532,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,596,000 after acquiring an additional 850,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

