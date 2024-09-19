Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Director Sells 92,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of -63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

