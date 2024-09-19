Insider Selling: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) CAO Sells 6,769 Shares of Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LOW opened at $256.63 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.09. The company has a market cap of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

