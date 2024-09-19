Insider Buying: Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Director Purchases C$32,760.00 in Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, with a total value of C$32,760.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 5,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,200.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 3,400 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,180.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 17,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$44,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,112.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 4,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,190.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 7,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE LGC opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.89 million, a P/E ratio of -35.86 and a beta of -0.17. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.81.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

