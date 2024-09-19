Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of IMH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
