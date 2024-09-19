iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 15th total of 566,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 403.4 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $56.88 and a 1-year high of $78.51.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

