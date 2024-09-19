Hedi Tlili Sells 1,375 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.36 and a 1-year high of $155.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 90.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

