Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP opened at $25.38 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

About Heartland Financial USA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTLFP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

