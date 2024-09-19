HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,041.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 407,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HSTM stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. HealthStream has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.66 million, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

