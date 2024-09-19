Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

HCTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 773.20% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Featured Stories

