Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $104.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CL King started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE opened at $75.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.01. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

