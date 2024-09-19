Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.7 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

