Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $38.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

