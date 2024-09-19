Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

