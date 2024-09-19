Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $21.60.
About Gladstone Commercial
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready for a Comeback
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Stocks to Neutralize Market Volatility and Build Wealth
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.