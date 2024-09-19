First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.78.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCR.UN

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

FCR.UN stock opened at C$18.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.75. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.37 and a 52 week high of C$18.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.