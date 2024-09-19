FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives $313.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $298.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day moving average is $274.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

