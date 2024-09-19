Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Major Shareholder Acquires $711,669.00 in Stock

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Co. Ltd. Dgp acquired 237,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $711,669.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 849,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,669. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Exicure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

