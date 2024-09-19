Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EE. Northland Securities upped their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.