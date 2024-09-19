Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Evogene Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Evogene stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. 3,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,055. Evogene has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter.

EVGN has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

