EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on EMCORE from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

EMCORE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.51. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951,568 shares during the period. EMCORE makes up approximately 1.5% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC owned about 162.39% of EMCORE worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Stories

