Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ebang International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ebang International stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.95% of Ebang International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebang International Stock Down 6.7 %

EBON stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,800. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Ebang International has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

