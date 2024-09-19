Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Purchases £12,835.88 in Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Blair purchased 5,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £12,835.88 ($16,956.25).

Stephen Blair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Stephen Blair purchased 23,948 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £49,572.36 ($65,485.28).

On Friday, August 9th, Stephen Blair purchased 18,905 shares of Dialight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £32,705.65 ($43,204.29).

Dialight Price Performance

Dialight stock opened at GBX 249 ($3.29) on Thursday. Dialight plc has a one year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 275.64 ($3.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.18 million, a P/E ratio of -830.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

