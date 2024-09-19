Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
CPIX stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.36.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
