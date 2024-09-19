Critical Review: SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) and Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF)

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) and Yerbaé Brands (OTCMKTS:YERBF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SunOpta and Yerbaé Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunOpta $630.30 million 1.27 -$175.02 million ($1.52) -4.39 Yerbaé Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yerbaé Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunOpta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunOpta -23.23% 6.51% 1.54% Yerbaé Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares SunOpta and Yerbaé Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SunOpta and Yerbaé Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunOpta 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yerbaé Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunOpta presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. Given SunOpta’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunOpta is more favorable than Yerbaé Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of SunOpta shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of SunOpta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunOpta beats Yerbaé Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc. engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks. It also offers plant-based ingredients, such as oatbase, oatgold, soybase, hempbase, and soypowders and okara; ready-to-eat fruit snacks made from apple purée and juice concentrate in bar, bit, twist, strip and sandwich formats; cold pressed fruit bars; liquid and powder ingredients utilizing oat, soy and hemp bases; ready-to-eat fruit smoothie and chia bowls topped with frozen fruit; consumer products, which includes protein shakes, teas, broths, and fruit snacks; and liquid and dry ingredients for internal use and for sale to other food and beverage manufacturers. It sells its products through various distribution channels including private label products to retail customers; branded products under co-manufacturing agreements to other branded food companies for their distribution; and its own branded products to retail and foodservice customers. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks. The company offers its products through retail locations that include wholesale club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, natural food stores, mass merchants, food services, and direct to consumers; and health clubs, gyms, yoga studios, and quick serve restaurants, as well as online through Amazon.com and www.yerbae.com. Yerbaé Brands Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.